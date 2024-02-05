in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Megan Thee Stallion’s “HISS” Debuts As #1 Song In America, Benson Boone Top 10

“Hiss” becomes Megan Thee Stallion’s third #1.

The massive buzz surrounding Megan Thee Stallion’s “HISS” results in a #1 position this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Indeed, the song arrives atop the chart that ranks the hottest songs in America based on streams, sales, and radio airplay. “Hiss” becomes the artist’s third leader, following her Beyonce collaboration “Savage” and Cardi B collaboration “WAP.”

“HISS” also lands atop the Billboard Streaming and Digital Song Sales charts, courtesy of a robust performance in both columns.

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” falls one spot to #2, while Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” ticks down one spot to #3. Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” holds at #4, while Tate McRae’s “greedy” drops two levels to #5.

— Beyond “Hiss,” one of this week’s big movers includes Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things.” Buzzy in its own right, the track jumps seven spots to #8 — and becomes the artist’s first Top 10 hit.

