Ratings: Grammy Viewership Soars 34% From Last Year, Reaches Peak During In Memoriam Segment

Initial viewership data is available for the 2024 Grammy Awards, and it reflects a sizable year-over-year gain.

According to CBS, Sunday’s ceremony averaged 16.9 million multi-platform, live+same-day viewers. Though down from the show’s heyday, the count is immensely strong for a 2024 broadcast — and tops that of last year’s ceremony by a whopping 34%.

The network adds that Sunday’s ceremony drew its peak audience of 18.25 million during the 9:45PM quarter hour, which included the emotional In Memoriam/Tribute performances.

Also a hit on social, the ceremony amassed 62.6 billion potential social impressions.

In addition to the emotional In Memoriam segment, as well as special performances from legends like Billy Joel and Joni Mitchell, Sunday’s show featured appearances and/or performances by A-list nominees like Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Beyonce, SZA, Miley Cyrus, and Olivia Rodrigo.