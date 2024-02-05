Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Sophie Ellis-Bextor Top 30

Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault” makes another big move at pop radio, officially securing a Top 25 position on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Played 2,491 times during the January 28-February 3 tracking period, the “Mean Girls” soundtrack cut rises six places to #22. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 756 plays.

— As “Not My Fault” hits the Top 25, Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor” moves into the Top 30.

Enjoying a second life following its inclusion in “Saltburn,” the song rises five places to #29 on this week’s chart. It received 1,850 tracking week plays (+890).