Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Sophie Ellis-Bextor Top 30

“Not My Fault” and “Murder On The Dancefloor” climb the pop charts.

Not My Fault cover art | Interscope Records

Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault” makes another big move at pop radio, officially securing a Top 25 position on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Played 2,491 times during the January 28-February 3 tracking period, the “Mean Girls” soundtrack cut rises six places to #22. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 756 plays.

— As “Not My Fault” hits the Top 25, Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor” moves into the Top 30.

Enjoying a second life following its inclusion in “Saltburn,” the song rises five places to #29 on this week’s chart. It received 1,850 tracking week plays (+890).

megan thee stallionnot my faultrenee rappSophie ellis-bextor

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

