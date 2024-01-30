Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Mirroring its achievement at hot adult contemporary and adult contemporary radio, Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” ranks as pop radio’s most added song.

The new single won support from a whopping 161 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Picked up by 50 new stations, Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board. The Weeknd’s “One Of The Girls (featuring JENNIE & Lily-Rose Depp)” follows in third place with 38 adds, while an add count of 29 slots Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor” in fourth.

A new option for 23 stations, Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Knox’s “Not The 1975” (19 adds, 6th-most, tie), P1Harmony’s “Fall In Love Again” (19 adds, 6th-most, tie), SMITH’s “Run” (18 adds, 8th-most), Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” (13 adds, 9th-most), Ice Spice’s “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Jennifer Lopez’s “Can’t Get Enough” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie).