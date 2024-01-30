in Music News

Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Selfish” also dominantly tops the pop radio add board.

Justin Timberlake - Selfish video screenshot | RCA

Mirroring its achievement at hot adult contemporary and adult contemporary radio, Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” ranks as pop radio’s most added song.

The new single won support from a whopping 161 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Picked up by 50 new stations, Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board. The Weeknd’s “One Of The Girls (featuring JENNIE & Lily-Rose Depp)” follows in third place with 38 adds, while an add count of 29 slots Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor” in fourth.

A new option for 23 stations, Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Knox’s “Not The 1975” (19 adds, 6th-most, tie), P1Harmony’s “Fall In Love Again” (19 adds, 6th-most, tie), SMITH’s “Run” (18 adds, 8th-most), Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” (13 adds, 9th-most), Ice Spice’s “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Jennifer Lopez’s “Can’t Get Enough” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

