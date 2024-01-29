Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” received an unsurprisingly warm welcome at hot adult contemporary radio.
Picked up by 83 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, the new single convincingly ranks as the format’s most added song.
A new playlist option for 19 stations, Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” ranks as second-most added. Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season,” which received 14 new adds, follows in third place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.
Jelly Roll’s “Save Me (featuring Lainey Wilson)” scores fourth place on the strength of its 13 new pickups. Added by 11 new stations, Knox’s “Not The 1975” takes fifth place.
