in Music News

Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Selfish” tops this week’s Hot AC add board.

Justin Timberlake - Selfish video screenshot | RCA

Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” received an unsurprisingly warm welcome at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 83 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, the new single convincingly ranks as the format’s most added song.

A new playlist option for 19 stations, Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” ranks as second-most added. Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season,” which received 14 new adds, follows in third place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Jelly Roll’s “Save Me (featuring Lainey Wilson)” scores fourth place on the strength of its 13 new pickups. Added by 11 new stations, Knox’s “Not The 1975” takes fifth place.

benson boonejelly rolljustin timberlakeknoxlainey wilsonnoah kahanselfish

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Sophie Ellis-Bextor; Drake, Sexyy Red & SZA; Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson Make Top 40 At Pop Radio