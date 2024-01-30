Emma Stone Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Emma Stone during Tuesday’s January 30, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Past Oscar winner and current nominee Emma Stone makes an appearance on Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
Star of recent products like the Oscar-nominated “Poor Things” and compelling Showtime series “The Curse,” Stone appears as the lead interview guest.
In addition to Emma Stone, Tuesday’s “Colbert” features an in-studio appearance from DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the airing, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping.
