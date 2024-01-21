Songs By Lil Nas X, Noah Kahan, Jung Kook & Usher Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Victoria Monet Top 30

Lil Nas X’s “J CHRIST,” Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season,” and Jung Kook & Usher’s “Standing Next To You” officially secure Top 25 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Played 2,160 times during the January 14-20 tracking period (+1,576), “J CHRIST” rockets sixteen places to #23.
Up five spots, “Stick Season” earns #24 on this week’s listing. The Noah Kahan single posted a tracking period play count of 1,998 (+587).
Credited with 1,745 spins (+333), “Standing Next To You” ascends three levels to #25.
— As the aforementioned songs hit the Top 25, Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” joins the Top 30. The big rhythmic and urban hit, which received 1,523 pop spins this week (+345), climbs three spots to #30.
Comments
Loading…