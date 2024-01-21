in Music News

Songs By Lil Nas X, Noah Kahan, Jung Kook & Usher Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Victoria Monet Top 30

“J CHRIST,” “Stick Season,” “Standing Next To You,” and “On My Mama” continue their pop radio climbs.

Lil Nas X’s “J CHRIST,” Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season,” and Jung Kook & Usher’s “Standing Next To You” officially secure Top 25 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 2,160 times during the January 14-20 tracking period (+1,576), “J CHRIST” rockets sixteen places to #23.

Up five spots, “Stick Season” earns #24 on this week’s listing. The Noah Kahan single posted a tracking period play count of 1,998 (+587).

Credited with 1,745 spins (+333), “Standing Next To You” ascends three levels to #25.

— As the aforementioned songs hit the Top 25, Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” joins the Top 30. The big rhythmic and urban hit, which received 1,523 pop spins this week (+345), climbs three spots to #30.

