Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?,” Nicki Minaj & Lil Uzi Vert’s “Everybody” Reach Top 20 At Pop Radio

“yes, and?” and “Everybody” rise on this week’s pop chart.

After debuting at #22 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Ariana Grande’s “yes, and?” flies into the Top 20 this week.

Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” also enjoys a big jump into the Top 20.

Played 6,373 times during the January 14-20 tracking period, “yes, and?” rises six places to #16. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 4,327, which ranks as the pop format’s greatest airplay gain.

Up seven places, “Everybody” takes #20 on this week’s listing. The song received 2,432 spins during the tracking period (+980).

