Songs By Nicki Minaj & Lil Uzi Vert, Jung Kook & Usher, Noah Kahan Officially Join Top 30 At Pop Radio

Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert),” Jung Kook & Usher’s “Standing Next To You,” and Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” continue their gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Each song officially secures a Top 30 position on the listing.
Played 1,452 times during the tracking week, “Everybody” rises ten spots to #27. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 807.
The recipient of 1,412 spins (+373), “Standing Next To You” enjoys a three-place lift to #28.
Up seven places, “Stick Season” takes #29 with 1,411 tracking period spins (+655).
