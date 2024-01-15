in Music News

Songs By Nicki Minaj & Lil Uzi Vert, Jung Kook & Usher, Noah Kahan Officially Join Top 30 At Pop Radio

“Everybody,” “Standing Next To You,” and “Stick Season” make the Top 30.

Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert),” Jung Kook & Usher’s “Standing Next To You,” and Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” continue their gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Each song officially secures a Top 30 position on the listing.

Played 1,452 times during the tracking week, “Everybody” rises ten spots to #27. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 807.

The recipient of 1,412 spins (+373), “Standing Next To You” enjoys a three-place lift to #28.

Up seven places, “Stick Season” takes #29 with 1,411 tracking period spins (+655).

