Songs By Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers & Bailey Zimmerman, P1Harmony Make Top 25 At Pop Radio

Despite not launching until the end of the January 7-13 tracking period, Ariana Grande’s “yes, and?” earned enough airplay to debut inside the Top 25 of this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Jonas Brothers’ “Strong Enough (featuring Bailey Zimmerman)” and P1Harmony’s “Fall In Love Again” also reach the Top 25 on this week’s pop chart.

Credited with 2,046 tracking week spins, “yes, and?” makes its official chart debut at #22.

Up three places, “Strong Enough” takes #23 with 1,990 spins (+218).

“Fall In Love Again,” which received 1,528 plays (+180), rises five spots to #24 on this week’s chart.