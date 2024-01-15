in Hot On Social

Tate McRae Rocks Bikini, Looks Incredible In New Instagram Story

Tate shared the photo earlier Monday.

Tate McRae via 1/15/24 Instagram Story

Tate McRae has established herself as a major pop superstar over the past few months, winning acclaim — and topping charts — with her smash hit single “greedy” and sophomore album “Think Later.”

She also continues to look phenomenal in her social media content, such as the latest addition to her Instagram story.

The picture finds McRae rocking a white bikini top and black bottom, ultimately showcasing her killer body. Though Instagram stories do not allow for public comments, fans quickly took to Twitter to share their praise — helping Tate rank as a trending topic Monday.

The photo, featured below, will be available on her story through early Tuesday.

Tate McRae via 1/15/24 Instagram Story

tate mcrae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

