Tate McRae’s “Exes” Yet Again Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Tate McRae’s “exes” earned first place on the final two Mediabase pop radio add boards of 2023.

It achieves the same feat on the first add board of 2024. Indeed, the “greedy” follow-up earns pop radio’s most added honor for a third time.

“exes” won support from another 72 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

A new option for 66 stations, Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” follows in second place. Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” grabs third on the Mediabase pop radio add board with 53 pickups, while an add count of 43 positions Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” in fourth.

Picked up by another 38 stations, Jung Kook & Usher’s “Standing Next To You” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” (22 adds, 6th-most), Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault” (19 adds, 7th-most, tie), Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” (19 adds, 7th-most, tie), Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine” (18 adds, 9th-most), and Thirty Seconds To Mars’ “Seasons” (15 adds, 10th-most).