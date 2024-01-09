Makeup Artist Alexandra French Showcases Sophie Thatcher’s Breathtaking Astra TV Awards Look In New Instagram Post

With an utterly breathtaking look, “Yellowjackets” star Sophie Thatcher wowed at Monday’s Astra TV Awards ceremony, where she — and the acclaimed Showtime series — were key nominees.

In conjunction with the awards, high-profile makeup artist Alexandra French (@alexandraafrench) shared close-up shots of that killer look.

Also tagging Christina Turner (@turnerturner) and Igor Rosales-Jackson (@hairbyiggy) for their contributions to the glam, the post offers two perspectives of the “Yellowjackets” actress. It unsurprisingly received rave reviews from Instagram commenters.

Thatcher was up for Best Supporting Actress at the ceremony, while “Yellowjackets” led the way with 11 overall nominations.

Alexandra’s Instagram post follows.