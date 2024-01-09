in Music News

Nicki Minaj & Lil Uzi Vert’s “Everybody” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic, Urban Radio

“Everybody” tops both add boards.

Pink Friday 2 - cover photo by Charlotte Rutherford, courtesy of Republic Records

Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” is commencing 2024 with impressive resonance at radio. In addition to scoring a healthy dose of pop adds, “Everybody” outright earns the most added honor at both rhythmic and urban radio.

“Everybody” tops the Mediabase rhythmic add board with pickups from 51 monitored stations, while an add count of 66 yields first place at the urban format.

Nicki also claims this week’s #2 song on the rhythmic add board, as her “FTCU” claims that spot with 18 pickups. Beyonce’s “MY HOUSE” follows in third with support from 10 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations.

Skilla Baby’s “Bae” (42 adds, #2) and Sleepy Hallow’s “A N X I E T Y” (41 adds, #3) form the Top 3 on the Mediabase urban add board.

everybodylil uzi vertnicki minaj

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tate McRae’s “Exes” Yet Again Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Dua Lipa Makes In-Studio Appearance On January 9 “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)