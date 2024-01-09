Nicki Minaj & Lil Uzi Vert’s “Everybody” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic, Urban Radio

Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” is commencing 2024 with impressive resonance at radio. In addition to scoring a healthy dose of pop adds, “Everybody” outright earns the most added honor at both rhythmic and urban radio.

“Everybody” tops the Mediabase rhythmic add board with pickups from 51 monitored stations, while an add count of 66 yields first place at the urban format.

Nicki also claims this week’s #2 song on the rhythmic add board, as her “FTCU” claims that spot with 18 pickups. Beyonce’s “MY HOUSE” follows in third with support from 10 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations.

Skilla Baby’s “Bae” (42 adds, #2) and Sleepy Hallow’s “A N X I E T Y” (41 adds, #3) form the Top 3 on the Mediabase urban add board.