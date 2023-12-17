in Music News

Eliza Rose & Calvin Harris’ “Body Moving” Officially Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

The collaboration earns the top spot at dance radio.

Eliza Rose and Calvin Harris’ “Body Moving” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up six places from last week’s position, “Body Moving” earns #1 on the strength of its 481 tracking period spins. Amassed over the December 10-16 tracking period, the count tops last week’s mark by 104.

Anabel Englund’s “a lesson in chemistry,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week.

Martin Garrix & Lloyiso’s “Real Love” drops a spot to #3, while Dom Dolla’s “Saving Up” rises four levels to #4.

Down two places, Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” settles for #5 on this week’s dance chart.

