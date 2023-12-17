in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” Officially Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

The rhythmic radio hitmaker has a new #1 hit.

Doja Cat - Agora Hills video screenshot | RCA

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” officially reaches #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played ~6,586 times during the December 10-16 tracking period, “Agora Hills” rises one spot to the summit of this week’s listing. The play count reflects a week-over-week gain of 693.

Down one place, Tyla’s “Water” takes #2 on this week’s edition of the rhythmic chart.

Jack Harlow’ “Lovin On Me” ascends one spot to #3, while Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” climbs one level to #4. Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA)” concurrently slides two places to #5.

agora hillsdoja catDrakejack harlowsexyy redszatylavictoria monet

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

