Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” Officially Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” officially reaches #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Played ~6,586 times during the December 10-16 tracking period, “Agora Hills” rises one spot to the summit of this week’s listing. The play count reflects a week-over-week gain of 693.
Down one place, Tyla’s “Water” takes #2 on this week’s edition of the rhythmic chart.
Jack Harlow’ “Lovin On Me” ascends one spot to #3, while Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” climbs one level to #4. Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA)” concurrently slides two places to #5.
