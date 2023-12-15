in Music News

Mitski Scores #1 Spot On Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits With “My Love Mine All Mine”

Mitski’s megahit receives the peak position on Spotify’s biggest playlist.

Mitski - My Love Mine All Mine video screenshot

After many weeks of proving its resonance, Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine” has earned one of the biggest honors in music. The global hit has secured the #1 position on the Spotify Today’s Top Hits Playlist.

The placement, which includes a cover photo for the acclaimed artist, comes as “My Love Mine All Mine” retains a Top 5 position on the Global Spotify Chart. The song has thus far peaked at #2 on the listing, holding up even as holiday songs command ample chart real estate.

Other Top 5 songs on Today’s Top Hits include Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” (#2), Tate McRae’s “greedy” (#3), SZA’s “Snooze” (#4), and Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” (#5).

mitskimy love mine all mine

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billie Eilish Chats, Gracie Abrams Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Renee Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion Earn #1 On Pop Rising With “Mean Girls” Single “Not My Fault”