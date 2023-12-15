Mitski Scores #1 Spot On Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits With “My Love Mine All Mine”

After many weeks of proving its resonance, Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine” has earned one of the biggest honors in music. The global hit has secured the #1 position on the Spotify Today’s Top Hits Playlist.

The placement, which includes a cover photo for the acclaimed artist, comes as “My Love Mine All Mine” retains a Top 5 position on the Global Spotify Chart. The song has thus far peaked at #2 on the listing, holding up even as holiday songs command ample chart real estate.

Other Top 5 songs on Today’s Top Hits include Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” (#2), Tate McRae’s “greedy” (#3), SZA’s “Snooze” (#4), and Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” (#5).