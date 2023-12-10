Jung Kook’s “Standing Next To You” Reaches Top 50 At Pop Radio

As his “3D (featuring Jack Harlow)” retains its #19 position on the Mediabase pop radio chart, Jung Kook’s “Standing Next To You” makes moves just below the listing this week. The song officially secures a Top 50 position.

Played 276 times during the December 3-9 tracking period, “Standing Next To You” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #49 song. It was #53 last week with 195 spins.

“Standing Next To You” represents the only new addition to this week’s Top 50. That region of the chart also features a re-entry, as Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA)” returns with a five-place rise to #46.