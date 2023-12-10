in Music News

Jung Kook’s “Standing Next To You” Reaches Top 50 At Pop Radio

The BTS member’s solo single is gaining traction at the pop radio format.

Jung Kook Standing Next To You video screenshot | BIGHIT MUSIC

As his “3D (featuring Jack Harlow)” retains its #19 position on the Mediabase pop radio chart, Jung Kook’s “Standing Next To You” makes moves just below the listing this week. The song officially secures a Top 50 position.

Played 276 times during the December 3-9 tracking period, “Standing Next To You” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #49 song. It was #53 last week with 195 spins.

“Standing Next To You” represents the only new addition to this week’s Top 50. That region of the chart also features a re-entry, as Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA)” returns with a five-place rise to #46.

Drakejung kooksexyy redstanding next to yousza

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Cher’s “DJ Play A Christmas Song,” Tate McRae’s “Exes,” P1Harmony’s “Fall In Love Again” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio