Olivia Rodrigo Makes Appearance On December 12 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

For Olivia Rodrigo, the month of December has been a decidedly busy one. In addition to Jingle Ball concert appearances, the Grammy winner has appeared on “The Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon” and “Saturday Night Live,” and has a scheduled gig at “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

She also makes a daytime TV appearance, chatting with Kelly Clarkson on the Tuesday, December 12 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

In addition to the chat, the episode finds Olivia and Kelly surprising “GUTS-y fans.”

Beyond Rodrigo, the episode features Maluma and Kelly performing “Wrapped In Red.” First-look photos for the episode follow; check local listings for when it will air in your market.