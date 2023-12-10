Cher’s “DJ Play A Christmas Song,” Tate McRae’s “Exes,” P1Harmony’s “Fall In Love Again” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes three new entries, as Cher’s “DJ Play A Christmas Song,” Tate McRae’s “exes,” and P1Harmony’s “Fall In Love Again” secure Top 40 positions.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “DJ Play A Christmas Song” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The Cher single received 827 spins during the December 3-9 tracking period, topping last week’s total by 253.

Played 821 times this week (+321), “exes” rises four places to #39.

The recipient of 675 spins during the tracking period (+262), “Fall In Love Again” rises six spots to makes its debut at #40.