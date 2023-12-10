in Music News

Cher’s “DJ Play A Christmas Song,” Tate McRae’s “Exes,” P1Harmony’s “Fall In Love Again” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Three songs debut on this week’s pop radio chart.

Cher - DJ Play A Christmas Song YouTube audio cover

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes three new entries, as Cher’s “DJ Play A Christmas Song,” Tate McRae’s “exes,” and P1Harmony’s “Fall In Love Again” secure Top 40 positions.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “DJ Play A Christmas Song” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The Cher single received 827 spins during the December 3-9 tracking period, topping last week’s total by 253.

Played 821 times this week (+321), “exes” rises four places to #39.

The recipient of 675 spins during the tracking period (+262), “Fall In Love Again” rises six spots to makes its debut at #40.

cherdj play a Christmas songexesfall in love againp1harmonytate mcrae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, Morgan Wallen Top 25, Jonas Brothers & Bailey Zimmerman Top 30

Jung Kook’s “Standing Next To You” Reaches Top 50 At Pop Radio