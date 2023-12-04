in TV News

Dua Lipa Announced For December 11 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The artist will make another talk show appearance next week.

Dua Lipa - Houdini video screenshot | Warner

As reported by Headline Planet, Dua Lipa will be appearing on tonight’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

One week from now, the artist will make another noteworthy talk show appearance.

New listings reveal that Dua Lipa will appear for an interview on the Monday, December 11 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Dua is presently the only interviewee confirmed for the episode; Marcus Gilmore will also be appearing as part of a week-long residency with The 8G Band.

Other upcoming “Seth” guests include Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy (December 4), Rachel Bloom (December 4), Elizabeth Banks (December 5), Jesse David Fox (December 5), Stephen Sanchez (December 5), Maluma (December 6), Tony Shalhoub (December 6), Colin Jost (December 7), and Gael Garcia Bernal (December 7).

dua lipalate nightnbcseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

