Dua Lipa Announced For December 11 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

As reported by Headline Planet, Dua Lipa will be appearing on tonight’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

One week from now, the artist will make another noteworthy talk show appearance.

New listings reveal that Dua Lipa will appear for an interview on the Monday, December 11 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Dua is presently the only interviewee confirmed for the episode; Marcus Gilmore will also be appearing as part of a week-long residency with The 8G Band.

Other upcoming “Seth” guests include Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy (December 4), Rachel Bloom (December 4), Elizabeth Banks (December 5), Jesse David Fox (December 5), Stephen Sanchez (December 5), Maluma (December 6), Tony Shalhoub (December 6), Colin Jost (December 7), and Gael Garcia Bernal (December 7).