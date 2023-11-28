in TV News

Dua Lipa Scheduled For Interview On December 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Dua Lipa will make an upcoming “Fallon” appearance.

Singer Dua Lipa during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on December 18, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Dua Lipa has booked her next US television appearance — and it is less than one week away.

NBC confirms that the artist will appear on the Monday, December 4 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Dua will be the episode’s lead interview guest, with Benny Safdie and Brad Paisley also scheduled to chat with Jimmy. Paisley will additionally take the stage for a musical performance.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, November 27: Guests include Kelly Clarkson, Henrik Lundqvist and musical guest Kelly Clarkson. (OAD 10/13/23)

Tuesday, November 28: Guests include Pete Davidson, Troye Sivan and comedian Josh Johnson. (OAD 10/10/23)

Wednesday, November 29: Guests include Jacob Elordi, Julius Randle and comedian Leslie Liao. (OAD 10/23/23)

Thursday, November 30: Guests include Josh Groban, John Stamos, musical guest Tyla and a special appearance by Mick Jagger. (OAD 10/24/23)

Friday, December 1: Guests include Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Eric Idle and musical guest Rick Ross & Meek Mill. (OAD 10/24/23)

Monday, December 4: Guests include Dua Lipa, Benny Safdie, Brad Paisley and musical guest Brad Paisley. Show #1883

dua lipajimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Earns #1 On Billboard Hot 100; Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Tops Both Global Charts