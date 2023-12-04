in Music News

Alicia Keys’ “Lifeline” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Keys’ “The Color Purple” single tops the Hot AC add board.

Alicia Keys - Lifeline video screenshot | gamma

Alicia Keys’ “Lifeline” earns this week’s most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

The single, which appears on the soundtrack to “The Color Purple,” won playlist adds from 15 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Picked up by 14 stations, Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!” takes second place on the Mediabase add board.

Marshmello, P!nk & Sting’s “Dreaming” follows in third with 9 pickups, while an add count of 8 positions Tate McRae’s “greedy” in fourth.

Lauren Daigle’s “Turbulent Skies,” which landed at 7 stations, ranks as fifth-most added.

