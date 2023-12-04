in TV News

Dua Lipa Appears For Interview, Hal & Val Segment On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Dua appears as the lead guest on Monday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1883 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Pop sensation Dua Lipa appears on Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The episode’s lead guest, Dua joins host Jimmy Fallon for an interview on the broadcast. She and Jimmy also team for a “Hal & Val, Lounge Singers” segment.

In addition to Dua Lipa, the broadcast features appearances by Benny Safdie and Brad Paisley. Safdie appears for a chat, while Paisley is an interviewee and musical performer.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; ahead of the broadcast, the network shared first-look photos from the taping.

