Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Leading Race For #1 At Pop Radio

As she enjoys release-week for her new album “Think Later,” Tate McRae could also be celebrating a new pop radio #1.

“greedy,” the album’s lead single, has taken a lead in the race for #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“greedy” received 2,300 spins on Sunday, which marked the first day of the December 3-9 tracking period. The count bests last Sunday’s mark by 11% and slots the single at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

The song does not have a huge lead over Doja Cat’s building #2 “Paint The Town Red,” and it is important to remember that Sunday airplay can be erratic. Still, given the song’s early lead and clear momentum advantage (it is up 11% while the Doja Cat single is down 4%), it is certainly the frontrunner to claim #1.

The new album arrives on December 8, while the official Mediabase chart will go to print on December 10.