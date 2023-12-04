in Music News

Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Leading Race For #1 At Pop Radio

“greedy” could be headed for #1 on this week’s chart.

Tate McRae - greedy video screenshot | RCA Records

As she enjoys release-week for her new album “Think Later,” Tate McRae could also be celebrating a new pop radio #1.

“greedy,” the album’s lead single, has taken a lead in the race for #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“greedy” received 2,300 spins on Sunday, which marked the first day of the December 3-9 tracking period. The count bests last Sunday’s mark by 11% and slots the single at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

The song does not have a huge lead over Doja Cat’s building #2 “Paint The Town Red,” and it is important to remember that Sunday airplay can be erratic. Still, given the song’s early lead and clear momentum advantage (it is up 11% while the Doja Cat single is down 4%), it is certainly the frontrunner to claim #1.

The new album arrives on December 8, while the official Mediabase chart will go to print on December 10.

greedytate mcrae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Thirty Seconds To Mars’ “Seasons,” Jimmy Fallon & Meghan Trainor’s “Wrap Me Up” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio