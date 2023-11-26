Tyla’s “Water,” Jung Kook & Jack Harlow’s “3D” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio; “Lovin On Me,” “I KNOW ?” Top 25

As it rises to #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart, Tyla’s “Water” joins the Top 20 at pop radio. Jung Kook’s “3D (featuring Jack Harlow)” also makes that region of the Mediabase pop chart, while Harlow’s own “Lovin On Me” and Travis Scott’s “I KNOW ?” go Top 25.

— Played 4,471 times during the November 19-25 tracking period (+1,332), “Water” rises three places to a new high of #19.

Up one place, “3D” takes #20 with 4,423 spins (+419).

A spin count of 4,237 (+2,330) brings “Lovin On Me” up six places to #21.

Credited with 2,706 spins (+206), “I KNOW ?” rises three places to #23.