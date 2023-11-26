in Music News

Tyla’s “Water,” Jung Kook & Jack Harlow’s “3D” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio; “Lovin On Me,” “I KNOW ?” Top 25

“Water,” “3D,” “Lovin On Me,” and “I KNOW ?” rise on the pop chart.

Tyla - Water video screenshot | Epic

As it rises to #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart, Tyla’s “Water” joins the Top 20 at pop radio. Jung Kook’s “3D (featuring Jack Harlow)” also makes that region of the Mediabase pop chart, while Harlow’s own “Lovin On Me” and Travis Scott’s “I KNOW ?” go Top 25.

— Played 4,471 times during the November 19-25 tracking period (+1,332), “Water” rises three places to a new high of #19.

Up one place, “3D” takes #20 with 4,423 spins (+419).

A spin count of 4,237 (+2,330) brings “Lovin On Me” up six places to #21.

Credited with 2,706 spins (+206), “I KNOW ?” rises three places to #23.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

