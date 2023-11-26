Tyla’s “Water” Officially Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Making good on the projection, Tyla’s “Water” officially secures #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase urban radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the breakthrough (and global hit) replaces Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” atop the chart.

“Water” received ~6,227 spins during the November 19-25 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 586.

“On My Mama” drops to #2 on this week’s listing, while Gunna’s “fukumean” remains the urban format’s #3 song.

SZA’s “Snooze” holds in the #4 position, and Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA)” retains its #5 ranking.