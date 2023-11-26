in Music News

Tyla’s “Water” Officially Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“Water” indeed rises to #1 on this week’s urban listing.

Tyla - Water video screenshot | Epic

Making good on the projection, Tyla’s “Water” officially secures #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase urban radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the breakthrough (and global hit) replaces Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” atop the chart.

“Water” received ~6,227 spins during the November 19-25 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 586.

“On My Mama” drops to #2 on this week’s listing, while Gunna’s “fukumean” remains the urban format’s #3 song.

SZA’s “Snooze” holds in the #4 position, and Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA)” retains its #5 ranking.

Drakegunnasexyy redszatylavictoria monetwater

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Drake, Sexyy Red & SZA’s “Rich Baby Daddy” Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Enjoys 6th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart