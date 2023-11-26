in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Reaches 12th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Cruel Summer” keeps the #1 spot at the Hot AC format.

Taylor Swift - Lover visualizer art | UMG/TS/Republic

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” continues its immensely impressive run at hot adult contemporary radio, notching a twelfth week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

The “Lover” song, which erupted as a smash in 2023, received ~5,578 Hot AC spins during the November 19-25 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 94.

Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” holds onto the #2 position, while Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” keeps tabs on #3. Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” and Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” remain at #4 and #5 on the Hot AC chart, respectively.

