Songs By Teddy Swims, Pitbull & Nile Rodgers Make Top 30 At Pop Radio; Jonas Brothers & Bailey Zimmerman Top 30

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” and Pitbull & Nile Rodgers’ “Freak 54 (Freak Out)” continue their climbs at pop radio, officially moving into the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

Jonas Brothers & Bailey Zimmerman’s “Strong Enough” concurrently debuts on the listing.

— Played 1,846 times during the November 19-25 tracking week (+666), “Lose Control” rises eight places to #28.

Up one spot, “Freak 54” takes #30 with 1,660 spins during the official tracking period (+136).

Below last week’s chart at #44, “Strong Enough” makes this week’s listing at #37. The Jonas Brothers-Bailey Zimmerman collaboration received 714 spins.