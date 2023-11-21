Jimmy Fallon & Meghan Trainor’s “Wrap Me Up” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Pop radio programmers got into the holiday spirit this week, demonstrating their support for Jimmy Fallon & Meghan Trainor’s “Wrap Me Up.”

Picked up by 39 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, the collaboration ranks as this week’s most added song.

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” follows in second place with 36 pickups, while an add count of 30 slots 30 Seconds To Mars’ “Seasons” in third place on the Mediabase pop add board.

A new playlist option for 19 stations, Jonas Brothers’ “Strong Enough (featuring Bailey Zimmerman)” ranks as fourth-most added. With 15 adds each, P1Harmony’s “Fall In Love Again” and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” tie for fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Tyla’s “Water” (14 adds, 7th-most), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” (11 adds, 8th-most), Lawrence’s “23” (10 adds, 9th-most), Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” (9 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” (9 adds, 10th-most, tie).