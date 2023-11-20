Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Pierce Bush Appear For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will be airing four originals this week, and the first airs Monday night.

The episode includes an interview with former First Daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush. The women appear in support of their new book “Love Comes First.”

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Fallon” also features a chat with Sterling K. Brown and a performance by Davido. The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.

Ahead of the airing, NBC shared photos from the taping: