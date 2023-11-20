in TV News

Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Pierce Bush Appear For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The former First Daughters appear on Monday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1879 -- Pictured: (l-r) Authors Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 20, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will be airing four originals this week, and the first airs Monday night.

The episode includes an interview with former First Daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush. The women appear in support of their new book “Love Comes First.”

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Fallon” also features a chat with Sterling K. Brown and a performance by Davido. The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.

Ahead of the airing, NBC shared photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1879 — Pictured: (l-r) Authors Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1879 — Pictured: (l-r) Authors Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1879 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Sterling K. Brown during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1879 — Pictured: Musical guest Davido performs on Monday, November 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Barbara pierce bushJenna bush hagerjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Spends 4th Week At #1 On Billboard Hot 100, Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Reaches #1 On Global 200