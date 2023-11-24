Jimmy Fallon & Meghan Trainor, Dogstar, Mitch Rowland, Dwight Yoakam Scheduled To Perform On “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will be in re-runs this coming week, allowing the titular host to appear on another late-night program.
ABC confirms that Fallon and Meghan Trainor will perform their new holiday single “Wrap Me Up” on the November 27 “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The episode will also feature Jeremy Allen White and Michael Irvin.
Other upcoming “Kimmel” performers include Dogstar (November 28), Mitch Rowland (November 92), and Dwight Yoakam (November 30).
Complete listings follow:
Monday, Nov. 27
1. Jeremy Allen White (“The Iron Claw”) 2. Michael Irvin 3. Musical Guests Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor
Tuesday, Nov. 28
1. Jon Hamm (“Fargo”) 2. Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”) 3. Musical Guest Dogstar
Wednesday, Nov. 29
1. Eddie Murphy (“Candy Cane Lane”) 2. Teyana Taylor (“A Thousand and One”) 3. Musical Guest Mitch Rowland
Thursday, Nov. 30
1. Sarah Silverman (“Maestro”) 2. Musical Guest Dwight Yoakam
