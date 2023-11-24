in TV News

Jimmy Fallon & Meghan Trainor, Dogstar, Mitch Rowland, Dwight Yoakam Scheduled To Perform On “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

They will play this week’s “Kimmel” episodes.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will be in re-runs this coming week, allowing the titular host to appear on another late-night program.

ABC confirms that Fallon and Meghan Trainor will perform their new holiday single “Wrap Me Up” on the November 27 “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The episode will also feature Jeremy Allen White and Michael Irvin.

Other upcoming “Kimmel” performers include Dogstar (November 28), Mitch Rowland (November 92), and Dwight Yoakam (November 30).

Complete listings follow:

Monday, Nov. 27
1. Jeremy Allen White (“The Iron Claw”) 2. Michael Irvin 3. Musical Guests Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor

Tuesday, Nov. 28
1. Jon Hamm (“Fargo”) 2. Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”) 3. Musical Guest Dogstar

Wednesday, Nov. 29
1. Eddie Murphy (“Candy Cane Lane”) 2. Teyana Taylor (“A Thousand and One”) 3. Musical Guest Mitch Rowland

Thursday, Nov. 30
1. Sarah Silverman (“Maestro”) 2. Musical Guest Dwight Yoakam

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

