Songs By Taylor Swift; Dua Lipa; The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee; Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage Make Top 15 At Pop Radio

Of the five songs that appear between #11 and #15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, four are new to the Top 15.

Indeed, Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version),” Dua Lipa’s “Houdini,” The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee’s “TOO MUCH,” and Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” all reach that region of the chart this week.

Played 6,289 times during the November 12-18 tracking period (+1,616), “Is It Over Now?” rises seven places to #12.

Up sixteen places, “Houdini” earns #13 with 6,072 spins (+3,818).

A three-place rise concurrently brings “TOO MUCH” to #14. The collaboration received 5,602 spins (+686).

The recipient of 5,595 spins (+722), “Good Good” ascends three levels to #15.