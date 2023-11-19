in Music News

Songs By Taylor Swift; Dua Lipa; The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee; Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage Make Top 15 At Pop Radio

Four songs blast into the Top 15 on this week’s chart.

Taylor Swift - Is It Over Now? (Lyric Video) | UMG

Of the five songs that appear between #11 and #15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, four are new to the Top 15.

Indeed, Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version),” Dua Lipa’s “Houdini,” The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee’s “TOO MUCH,” and Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” all reach that region of the chart this week.

Played 6,289 times during the November 12-18 tracking period (+1,616), “Is It Over Now?” rises seven places to #12.

Up sixteen places, “Houdini” earns #13 with 6,072 spins (+3,818).

A three-place rise concurrently brings “TOO MUCH” to #14. The collaboration received 5,602 spins (+686).

The recipient of 5,595 spins (+722), “Good Good” ascends three levels to #15.

central ceedua lipagood goodhoudiniis it over now?jung kooksummer walkerTaylor Swiftthe kid laroitoo muchusher

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Spends 11th Week As #1 Song On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio; Tyla’s “Water” Top 25; Jack Harlow, Sabrina Carpenter, Loud Luxury, Two Friends & Bebe Top 30