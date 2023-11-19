in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Spends 11th Week As #1 Song On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Cruel Summer” extends its reign to an impressive 11 weeks.

Taylor Swift - Lover visualizer art | UMG/TS/Republic

A beloved song upon release in 2019, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” has become a megahit in 2023. The song has enjoyed multi-week reigns on the Billboard Hot 100, Mediabase pop radio, and Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio charts.

Its Hot AC reign, in fact, reaches 11 weeks this week.

“Cruel Summer” stays atop the Hot AC chart courtesy of the ~5,519 spins it received during the November 12-18 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 65 plays.

Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” holds at #2 and continues to look like a future #1 at the format, while Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” stays at #3. Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” remains in the #4 position, and Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” jumps two spots to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

