Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio; Tyla’s “Water” Top 25; Jack Harlow, Sabrina Carpenter, Loud Luxury, Two Friends & Bebe Top 30

“Agora Hills” is one of this week’s top movers.

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” officially enters the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. Tyla’s “Water” concurrently enters the Top 25, while Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather,” and Loud Luxury & Two Friends’ “If Only I (featuring Bebe Rexha)” join the Top 30.

Played 4,100 times during the November 12-18 tracking period (+793), “Agora Hills” rises four spots to #20.

Up five places, “Water” takes #22 with 3,139 spins (+726).

Credited with 1,907 plays (+1,684), “Lovin On Me” ascends twenty-three places to make its chart debut at #27.

A three-place rise brings “Feather” to #28. The Sabrina Carpenter single garnered 1,802 spins (+232).

“If Only I,” which received 1,676 spins (+167), rises three spots to #29.

