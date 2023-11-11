Jung Kook’s “Standing Next To You” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

“Standing Next To You,” the release-week focus track from Jung Kook’s debut solo album “Golden,” enjoyed a strong opening week on YouTube.

The song’s official video, notably, debuts at #1 on the platform’s weekly Global Music Videos Chart. “Standing Next To You” received 28,455,580 official video views during the November 3-9 tracking period.

“Standing Next To You” also starts atop the weekly Global YouTube Songs Chart. The song received 41,262,351 YouTube plays during the tracking period, a sum that accounts for views on the official video and other eligible uploads.

Powered by “Standing Next To You” and interest in other songs from his album, Jung Kook rockets seventy-one places to #14 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart.