Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

The Grammy nominee’s single soars to #1 on this week’s chart.

For Victoria Monét, this will definitely be a weekend to remember.

Just two days after receiving seven Grammy nominees, including “Big Four” nods for Best New Artist and Record of the Year, the artist secures the #1 spot on the Mediabase urban radio chart.

Indeed, her “On My Mama” rises three places to the top of this week’s chart. The recipient of ~6,170 spins during the November 5-11 tracking period (+1,050), “On My Mama” is the aforementioned Record of the Year nominee.

Gunna’s “fukumean” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, while SZA’s “Snooze” spends another week at #3. Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” drops three places to #4, and Tyla’s “Water” jumps six spots to #5.

