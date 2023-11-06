Jung Kook Appears On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1869 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Jung Kook during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 6, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
On the heels of releasing his debut solo album “Golden,” Jung Kook pays an eagerly anticipated visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The BTS member first appears as the lead interview guest on Monday’s edition of the NBC talk show. Later, he takes the stage for a musical performance.
Monday’s “Fallon” additionally features a visit from the Please Don’t Destroy comedy trio.
Filmed ahead of time, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos of the Jung Kook and Please Don’t Destroy interview follow:
