Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” song received a healthy showing of support at Hot AC.

After topping last week’s Mediabase pop radio add board, Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)” achieves the same feat at hot adult contemporary radio.

“Is It Over Now” won support from 32 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, leading to a convincing first place ranking on the format’s add board.

With 9 adds each, Marshmello, P!nk & Sting’s “Dreaming,” Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control,” and Tate McRae’s “greedy” tie for second place.

Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” follows in fifth place; the “Barbie” soundtrack single won support from 7 new Hot AC stations.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

