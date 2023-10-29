Kenya Grace’s “Strangers,” Ice Spice & Rema’s “Pretty Girl,” Tyla Yaweh’s “SUMMER VIBES” Reach Top 30 At Pop Radio

As it reaches #1 on the US dance radio chart, Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” secures a Top 30 position on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Ice Spice & Rema’s “Pretty Girl” and Tyla Yaweh’s “SUMMER VIBES” also reach the Top 30 on this week’s listing.

Played 2,414 times during the October 22-28 tracking period, “Strangers” jumps five spots to #26. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 909.

Up five places, “Pretty Girl” takes #29 with 1,661 spins (+580).

Credited with 1,506 tracking week plays (+98), “SUMMER VIBES” ascends two levels to #30 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.