Kenya Grace’s “Strangers,” Ice Spice & Rema’s “Pretty Girl,” Tyla Yaweh’s “SUMMER VIBES” Reach Top 30 At Pop Radio

“Strangers,” “Pretty Girl,” and “SUMMER VIBES” enter the Top 30 on this week’s pop chart.

As it reaches #1 on the US dance radio chart, Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” secures a Top 30 position on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Ice Spice & Rema’s “Pretty Girl” and Tyla Yaweh’s “SUMMER VIBES” also reach the Top 30 on this week’s listing.

Played 2,414 times during the October 22-28 tracking period, “Strangers” jumps five spots to #26. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 909.

Up five places, “Pretty Girl” takes #29 with 1,661 spins (+580).

Credited with 1,506 tracking week plays (+98), “SUMMER VIBES” ascends two levels to #30 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

