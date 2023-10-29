in Music News

The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee’s “TOO MUCH,” Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo G’s “Heartbroken” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio

Both songs secure Top 25 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.

Too Much Video screenshot | Columbia

A pair of three-act collaborations reach the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee’s “TOO MUCH” officially rises twelve places to #23, while Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo G’s “Heartbroken” ascends two levels to #24.

— “TOO MUCH” received 2,831 spins during the October 22-28 tracking period. The count bests last week’s mark by 1,855 spins, which represents the pop format’s greatest airplay gain for the week.

“Heartbroken” concurrently posted a tracking period play count of 2,613, reflecting a gain of 239 from the prior week’s spin count.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

