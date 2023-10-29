Tyla’s “Water,” Tiesto, BIA & 21 Savage’s “BOTH” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes two new arrivals this week, as Tyla’s “Water” and Tiesto, BIA & 21 Savage’s “BOTH” each secure Top 40 positions.
Below last week’s official chart at #43, “Water” joins this week’s Top 40 at #39. The Tyla breakthrough received 964 spins during the October 22-28 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 351.
Up four places from the previous ranking, “BOTH” makes its Top 40 debut at #40. The collaboration received 789 spins during the official tracking week, reflecting a week-over-week spin gain of 213 plays.
Comments
Loading…