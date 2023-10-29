in Music News

Tyla’s “Water,” Tiesto, BIA & 21 Savage’s “BOTH” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

The two songs debut on this week’s official pop chart.

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes two new arrivals this week, as Tyla’s “Water” and Tiesto, BIA & 21 Savage’s “BOTH” each secure Top 40 positions.

Below last week’s official chart at #43, “Water” joins this week’s Top 40 at #39. The Tyla breakthrough received 964 spins during the October 22-28 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 351.

Up four places from the previous ranking, “BOTH” makes its Top 40 debut at #40. The collaboration received 789 spins during the official tracking week, reflecting a week-over-week spin gain of 213 plays.

