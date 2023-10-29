in Music News

Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” Officially Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

The global phenomenon takes over the top spot on the US dance chart.

Kenya Grace by Hannah Diamond, press photo courtesy of Warner Records

Kenya Grace’s multi-format hit “Strangers” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “Strangers” earns #1 thanks to the ~553 spins it received during the October 22-28 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 75 spins.

Zara Larsson & David Guetta’s “On My Love,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.

Calvin Harris & Sam Smith’s “Desire” rises two places to #3, while Kaleena Zanders & Anabel Englund’s “Anything 4 U” climbs two levels to #4.

Down three spots, Troye Sivan’s “Rush” earns #5 this week.

kenya gracestrangers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Timothée Chalamet Booked To Host, Boygenius To Perform On November 11 “Saturday Night Live”

Morgan Wallen’s “Thinkin’ Bout Me” Reaches #1 On Country Radio Chart