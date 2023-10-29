Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” Officially Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Kenya Grace’s multi-format hit “Strangers” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “Strangers” earns #1 thanks to the ~553 spins it received during the October 22-28 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 75 spins.

Zara Larsson & David Guetta’s “On My Love,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.

Calvin Harris & Sam Smith’s “Desire” rises two places to #3, while Kaleena Zanders & Anabel Englund’s “Anything 4 U” climbs two levels to #4.

Down three spots, Troye Sivan’s “Rush” earns #5 this week.