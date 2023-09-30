Jason Isbell, Glen Hansard, LANY, BoyWithUke Confirmed For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

Like NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is set to return to original production during the week of Monday, October 2.

Each of the four new episodes will feature a musical performer.

According to ABC, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will play the October 2 broadcast. Glen Hansard will perform on October 3, while LANY will take the stage on October 4.

The October 5 episode will close with a performance by BoyWithUke.

The conclusion of the WGA strike paved the way for late-night shows like “Kimmel” to return to production. Initial guest lists will, however, be limited due to the fact that the SAG-AFTRA strike prevents actors from promoting their film and TV projects.

A complete list of who you can expect follows:

Monday, Oct. 2 (Season Premiere)

1. Arnold Schwarzenegger 2. Musical Guest Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Tuesday, Oct. 3

1. Kathy Griffin 2. Luenell 3. Musical Guest Glen Hansard

Wednesday, Oct. 4

1. Wanda Sykes 2. Cassidy Hutchinson 3. Musical Guest LANY

Thursday, Oct. 5

1. Dax Shepard 2. Nicole Avant 3. Musical Guest BoyWithUke

Friday, Oct. 6

TBC