Doja Cat’s New Album “Scarlet” Reportedly Debuts With 5K US Sales, 70K Total US Consumption Units

Doja Cat’s new album “Scarlet” made its debut during the September 22-28 tracking period, and Hits Daily Double has provided a look at its opening-week performance.

According to the publication, “Scarlet” sold 6K US copies during the tracking week. With units from track sales and streams included, “Scarlet” generated 70K in total US consumption.

The consumption figure should slot the new album between #3 and #5 on the Billboard 200.

“Scarlet” is the follow-up to Doja Cat’s 2021 album “Planet Her,” which sold 9.5K copies and generated 109K total units during its first week.

Billboard’s specific numbers, which may differ slightly from those reported by Hits, are due Sunday.