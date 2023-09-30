“Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Announces Performances From Louis Cato, Boygenius, Japanese Breakfast

The WGA strike is over, which means late-night television is back.

Like NBC’s “The Tonight Show” and ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will air originals during the week of October 2.

Three of the shows will feature noteworthy musical guests. Talented in-house band leader Louis Cato will play the October 2 broadcast, while acclaimed acts boygenius and Japanese Breakfast will play the October 3 and 4 shows, respectively.

Each episode will also feature interview guests; Neil deGrasse Tyson will chat on October 2, John Oliver will drop by on October 3, Anderson Cooper will appear on October 4, and Bob Odenkirk will visit on October 5.

As a reminder, all late-night listings are subject to change.