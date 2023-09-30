in TV News

“Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Announces Performances From Louis Cato, Boygenius, Japanese Breakfast

Three noteworthy acts will play “The Late Show” during the week of October 2.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Louis Cato and the Late Show Band during Thursday’s December 15, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The WGA strike is over, which means late-night television is back.

Like NBC’s “The Tonight Show” and ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will air originals during the week of October 2.

Three of the shows will feature noteworthy musical guests. Talented in-house band leader Louis Cato will play the October 2 broadcast, while acclaimed acts boygenius and Japanese Breakfast will play the October 3 and 4 shows, respectively.

Each episode will also feature interview guests; Neil deGrasse Tyson will chat on October 2, John Oliver will drop by on October 3, Anderson Cooper will appear on October 4, and Bob Odenkirk will visit on October 5.

As a reminder, all late-night listings are subject to change.

boygeniuscbsjapanese breakfastLouis catostephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jason Isbell, Glen Hansard, LANY, BoyWithUke Booked For Performances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Episodes