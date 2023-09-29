MUNA Scheduled To Chat, Perform On October 4 “Good Morning America,” “GMA3” Episodes

Acclaimed band MUNA will receive ample national TV time this Wednesday, October 4.

According to ABC, the act will appear for an interview and performance on that morning’s edition of “Good Morning America.” Later that day, MUNA will chat and perform on spin-off series “GMA3.”

Other guests for the October 4 “GMA” will include Shira Gill and Natasha Kravchuk; there will also be a feature on American Girl’s 2023 Doll of the Year. The October 4 “GMA3” will additionally feature Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot.

A full look at upcoming listings follows:

Good Morning America

Monday, Oct. 2 — Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off with experts Dr. Amy Shah and Dr. Erica Stringer-Reasor; OBGYN Dr. Jessica Shepherd

Tuesday, Oct. 3 — Actresses Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei (“She Came to Me”); Spice Girl member and author Geri Halliwell (“Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen”); “GMA” Book Club October pick reveal; TV personality and author Erin Napier (“Heirloom Rooms”)

Wednesday, Oct. 4 —American Girl’s 2023 Doll of the Year reveal; organization expert and author Shira Gill (“Organized Living”); food blogger and cookbook author Natasha Kravchuk (“Natasha’s Kitchen”); a chat and performance by Muna

Thursday, Oct. 5 — A chat and performance by Maluma; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, Oct. 6 — Actress Jennifer Garner (“Once Upon a Farm”); “GMA” celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with mariachi and ABC News correspondent John Quiñones

Saturday, Oct. 7 — Actress and author Hilarie Burton Morgan (“Grimoire Girl”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

GMA3

Monday, Oct. 2 — New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban; veterinarian Dr. Michelle Oakley (“Yukon Vet”); former professional football player and author Malcolm Jenkins (“What Winners Won’t Tell You”); lifestyle and beauty expert Sarah Eggenberger; director Vivica A. Fox (“First Lady of BMF”)

Tuesday, Oct. 3 — ABC News business correspondent Alexis Christoforous; Broadway actress Sarrah Strimel Bentley; actresses Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei and filmmaker Rebecca Miller (“She Came to Me”)

Wednesday, Oct. 4 — WNBA’s New York Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot; a chat and performance by Muna; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, Oct. 5 — Breast Cancer Awareness Month with oncologist Dr. Elizabeth Comen; TV host and cookbook author Lidia Bastianich; “GMA” celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with RBD

Friday, Oct. 6 — Faith Friday with pastor and author Bianca Juárez Olthoff (“Grit Don’t Quit”); journalist Kelley L. Carter sits down with best friend, former ESPN host and author Jemele Hill (“Uphill”); comedian Luenell (“Chappelle’s Home Team”)