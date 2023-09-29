Jelly Roll, Carly Pearce, Maluma, Killer Mike, Robert Glasper & Eryn Allen Kane Performing On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Following the conclusion of the WGA strike, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — and other late-night shows — will return to production.

The lineups will still be somewhat limited, as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike prevents actors from appearing to promote their film and TV projects (they can still appear for other purposes, but the motivation to do so is generally lower). The episodes will, however, feature a healthy contingent of musical guests.

This week’s broadcasts, for instance, will feature Jelly Roll on October 3, Carly Pearce on October 4, Maluma on October 5, and Killer Mike with Robert Glaser and Eryn Allen Kane on October 6.

Musician John Mayer will be a guest on October 2, although NBC does not presently list him as a performer.

The full lineups are as follows:

Monday, October 2: Guests include Matthew McConaughey and John Mayer. Show #1844

Tuesday, October 3: Guests include Taraji P. Henson, Geri Halliwell-Horner and musical guest Jelly Roll. Show #1845

Wednesday, October 4: Guests include Chelsea Handler and musical guest Carly Pearce. Show #1846

Thursday, October 5: Guests include Maluma and musical guest Maluma. Show #1847

Friday, October 6: Guests include musical guest Killer Mike ft. Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane. Show #1848