Jelly Roll, Carly Pearce, Maluma, Killer Mike, Robert Glasper & Eryn Allen Kane Performing On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Fallon” returns with new episodes during the week of October 2.

Jelly Roll - NEED A FAVOR video screenshot | Stoney Creek

Following the conclusion of the WGA strike, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — and other late-night shows — will return to production.

The lineups will still be somewhat limited, as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike prevents actors from appearing to promote their film and TV projects (they can still appear for other purposes, but the motivation to do so is generally lower). The episodes will, however, feature a healthy contingent of musical guests.

This week’s broadcasts, for instance, will feature Jelly Roll on October 3, Carly Pearce on October 4, Maluma on October 5, and Killer Mike with Robert Glaser and Eryn Allen Kane on October 6.

Musician John Mayer will be a guest on October 2, although NBC does not presently list him as a performer.

The full lineups are as follows:

Monday, October 2: Guests include Matthew McConaughey and John Mayer. Show #1844

Tuesday, October 3: Guests include Taraji P. Henson, Geri Halliwell-Horner and musical guest Jelly Roll. Show #1845

Wednesday, October 4: Guests include Chelsea Handler and musical guest Carly Pearce. Show #1846

Thursday, October 5: Guests include Maluma and musical guest Maluma. Show #1847

Friday, October 6: Guests include musical guest Killer Mike ft. Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane. Show #1848

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

