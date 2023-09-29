Jung Kook & Jack Harlow’s “3D” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart; Ed Sheeran Rules Album Listing

As Friday gets underway, new releases occupy the #1 position on the US iTunes song and album sales charts.

The official single version of Jung Kook’s “3D (featuring Jack Harlow)” unsurprisingly shot to #1 on the all-genre song chart shortly after its release. It remains in that position as of press time at 1:45AM ET, while the alternate version closely follows at #2.

With the instrumental at #4, “3D” occupies the majority of the Top 5.

Ed Sheeran’s new “Autumn Variations” meanwhile rules the all-genre album sales chart. GUNSHIP’s “UNICORN” sits at #2, and Red “Rated R” claims #3.