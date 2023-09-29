in Music News

Jung Kook & Jack Harlow’s “3D” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart; Ed Sheeran Rules Album Listing

“3D” and “Autumn Variations” lead the two key iTunes Charts.

Jung Kook - 3D press photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

As Friday gets underway, new releases occupy the #1 position on the US iTunes song and album sales charts.

The official single version of Jung Kook’s “3D (featuring Jack Harlow)” unsurprisingly shot to #1 on the all-genre song chart shortly after its release. It remains in that position as of press time at 1:45AM ET, while the alternate version closely follows at #2.

With the instrumental at #4, “3D” occupies the majority of the Top 5.

Ed Sheeran’s new “Autumn Variations” meanwhile rules the all-genre album sales chart. GUNSHIP’s “UNICORN” sits at #2, and Red “Rated R” claims #3.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

