Lil Durk & J. Cole’s “All My Life” Officially Reaches Top 10 At Pop Radio

Lil Durk’s former rhythmic and urban radio #1 “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” makes another noteworthy gain on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

The song officially secures a Top 10 position on this week’s listing.

Credited with ~8,351 spins during the August 27-September 2 tracking period, the collaboration rises two places to a new high of #9. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 155.

“All My Life” is the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s chart; as previously reported, Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” claims the format’s #1 position.